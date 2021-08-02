DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set plunges to 1-year low of $89 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set for $89 shipped. That’s $26 off what it’s been fetching there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Adding this DEWALT kit to your setup means you’ll have a 72-tooth ratchet in addition to a boatload of sockets, wrenches, and more. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. This makes it a cinch to keep your workshop tidy and find whatever tool you need next. Snatching up this expansive set ensures you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects going forward. More than 7,800 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.9/5 star rating.

Step down to DEWALT’s 84-piece Mechanics Tool Set to cut spending by $40. That’s right, you can score it for $49 and still nicely outfit your workshop. Like the deal above, everything is well-organized in a hard-shell case. With over 7,700 Amazon reviews in tow, this kit boasts a 4.8/5 star rating.

DEWALT 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set features:

Socket sets include 72 tooth count ratchets which allow for a 5 degree arc swing for maneuverability in restricted areas

Ratchets include a low profile directional lever to help reduce catch points and for easy one-handed operation of the mechanics tool set

Mechanics tools have full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance

