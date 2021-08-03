This 9-in-1 surge protector adds USB-C to an outlet at $13.50, more up to 28% off

ADDTAM US (100% lifetime positive feedback from 2,200+) via Amazon is offering up to 28% off its surge protectors and power strips. Our top pick is its 9-in-1 5-Outlet USB/Type-C Surge Protector for $13.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a list price of $20, this offering has actually been selling for closer to $18 lately. Using the lower figure, today’s offer shaves 25% off the typical rate and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen beaten only once before. Greatly expand the functionality of a wall outlet with this 9-in-1 extender. It effectively turns two AC outlets into five while also delivering three 2.4-amp USB-A ports alongside a single 3-amp Type-C output. Surge protection is also onboard with a “minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 1800 Joules.” Every AC output is spaced roughly one inch apart, helping ensure that more electronics can fit alongside each other. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more surge protector and power strip discounts from $13.50.

More surge protectors/power strips:

While you’re at it be sure to peek at Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac at $40, this 2-pack of BN-LINK Outdoor Smart Plugs for $30, and DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set at $89. You can also cash in on this commercial pull-down kitchen faucet for under $40. Swing by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

Addtam 9-in-1 5-Outlet USB/Type-C Surge Protector features:

Fit duplex outlet perfectly, just plug in to use. You get 5 AC outlet splitter (3 sides) with wide space in between; 4 USB charger ports; 1800 joules surge protector protect electronics by improving your power quality

4 USB ports total 4.5 A, each USB A port features 2.4A Max output. USB C charging port features 3A MAX. Built- with smart technology, detecting charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed automatically, compatible with most USB devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!