Waze now updated with Master Chief driving directions ahead of Halo Infinite launch + more

A new Waze Halo update adds Master Chief voice navigation and more in celebration of the upcoming release on Xbox. While the launch date for the anticipated Halo Infinite is still under wraps, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries are starting the marketing campaign, it would appear, and the latest has Master Chief helping you get to that dinner date and back. Head below for more details on the new Waze Halo update.

The new Waze Halo update is certainly a gimmicky one, essentially replacing the traditional voice navigation directions with Master Chief himself alongside a couple other Halo-themed additions to the driving experience. Not only can users choose Master Chief for audible directions but also the Banished War Chief Escharum.

Here’s what the folks at Waze had to say about it:

Join the UNSC and the legendary Master Chief to help humanity tackle every obstacle thrown at them — whether it’s an interstellar alliance or rush hour traffic. Spartan-117 has dismantled the Covenant, turned the tide against the Flood, and battled the Banished — with that kind of experience in your corner, the mission of successfully making that dinner date will be no problem. Of course, having an all-terrain terror like the Warthog doesn’t hurt either.

And more…

On top of the themed voice options, users can also change their car’s live map icon to a Spartan super-solider or the alien war chief (Warthog or Ghost) as part of the new Waze Halo update. That’s on top of new themed “profile moods” for both characters.

Much like the release date for Halo Infinite, Waze hasn’t said how long this content will be available for. It would seem as though it might stick around until the game launches, but as of right now, it appears to be listed as a limited time enhancement to the Waze experience.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Again, there’s nothing overly special about this update — there are no actual user enhancements outside of the aforementioned Halo-themed cosmetics — but it is a fun option for fans of the series. For those interested, you can enable the new Waze Halo update content by heading to the “My Waze” area of the app and hitting the Halo button you’ll find in there.

