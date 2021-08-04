Latest Google Wifi mesh system is down to its best price yet at $150 (Save 25%)

Reg. $200 $150

Amazon is now offering the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $149.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same price at Adorama. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings while beating our previous mention by $19 in order to mark a new all-time low since relaunching in October. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While certainly not as good of a value as the lead deal, you can save even more cash by picking up just a single one of the refreshed Google Wi-Fi Routers at $100. Going this route means you’ll be cutting down the coverage to 1,500-square feet while only scoring a pair of Ethernet ports, but will benefit from the same 1.2Gb/s speeds as noted above. Though if you do decide down the line you need additional coverage, this router can be expanded with additional mesh nodes just like the lead deal.

If you’d prefer to go with Wi-Fi 6, we’re still tracking a series of discounts on the latest eero mesh systems that are certainly worth a look. At the second-best prices to date, you’ll find packages starting at $103. Delivering 802.11ax speeds, the most recent additions to the eero lineup are now 20% off.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

