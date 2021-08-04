Anker’s 4000 Joule, 12-outlet Surge Protector with USB and flat plug now $25 at Amazon (31% off)

Woot via Amazon is offering the 12-outlet Anker Power Strip Surge Protector for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $36, this is 31% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. Alongside a 6-foot lead with a flat plug that sits flush in the receptacle, this model sports 12-outlets and three USB ports with “Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology. Alongside the 5V/3.1A total output here, it has thick rubber coating, integrated copper wiring, and a flame retardant case as well as a “3-line 4000 Joule surge protection energy rating” to keep your gear safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

This Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector gets pretty close to today’s lead deal in terms of functionality and Joule rating for slightly less at $22.50. However, it does not include the USB ports. But if you can do without those, the GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector comes in at $13 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 24,000 Amazon customers.

And for something even more affordable than that, consider the Amazon Basics 6 Outlet Wall-Mount model at $11 or this 9-in-1 surge protector with USB-C down at $13.50. Then head over to the latest Anker Amazon roundup for additional offers on charging gear, audio, smart home products, and more from $14.

More on the Anker Power Strip Surge Protector:

Power for All: 12 AC outlets and 3 USB ports with a 6 ft cable power an entire workstation or home entertainment center. Input: AC 1875W

Surge Protection: Total protection for your connected devices and appliances. The 12 AC outlets provide a 3-line 4000 Joule surge protection energy rating.

High-Speed Charging: Delivers an optimized charge to USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology. Save up to 1 hour of charging time vs your device’s out-of-the-box charger.

