Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September + min requirements released

Battlefield 2042’s October release is drawing closer, and EA has announced to limited gamers that six playtest sessions will launch between August 12 and August 15. Not only that, but we also received more information and details on the minimum and recommended requirements, so we’ll take a look at that to see how hard this game will be to run. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from Battlefield 2042’s playtest and requirements.

EA will host six playtest sessions wlasting up to nine hours according to invites

VGC was able to find and view email invites for Battlefield 2042’s upcoming private playtests. In a very limited run, there will be six total playtests, with five lasting three hours and one for nine hours. Originally slated to launch in July, the playtest was delayed so that way DICE could test and get the cross-play functionality, so it seems that’s all buttoned up now. There will be “a few thousand participants” in this initial playtest. Want to sign up to be invited to future playtests? Well, just visit EA’s playtesting page here and click the “Become a Playtester” button.

Didn’t get a playtest invite? Well, open beta begins in September

So, while there are a few thousand people taking part in this playtest, it’s obvious that many, including us here at 9to5, didn’t get invited. However, we’ll all be able to jump in and play in September during the open beta. We don’t know the exact dates or duration of the open beta quite yet, but expect it to last for a weekend sometime mid-month if we had to guess. If you want guaranteed early playtime, pre-ordering is the only way to lock in early access, which will come on October 15 prior to the October 22 release.

Minimum requirements might seem easy to meet, but recommended might be a bit tougher for some

According to VGC, the minimum and recommended requirements of the game are as follows:

Minimum requirements for Battlefield 2042

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended requirements for Battlefield 2042

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

After looking at these specs, the minimum requirements should be fairly easy to run, though those rocking older 900-series NVIDIA GPUs are left in the dust this time around, same with those who still have the tried-and-true 4th Generation Intel processors, sadly. However, if you’re wanting the “recommended” experience, you’ll need at least a Ryzen 5 3600 or the i7-4790, not the 4770, sadly. You’ll also want at least an 8GB GPU, though the RTX 2060 is said to provide a decent card to run it on. In the end, you’ll want something a bit more modern and from the last few years to have the best experience, which is likely due to the fact that the game supports up to 128 players in a single match, which will prove difficult to run on older gear.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m stoked to give Battlefield 2042 a try in September when the open beta launches. Right now, my system is running a Ryzen 5 5600X and a GTX 1080 FE, which pairs well together for most titles I play. Hopefully, I’ll be able to play Battlefield 2042 at higher refresh rates, at least at 1080p, though only time will tell if my system will hold up for it. Will you be jumping into the playtest or open beta? Let us know in the comments below.

