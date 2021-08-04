Home Depot outfits your dorm with 20% off desks, chairs, and other BTS essentials

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of back to school furniture essentials ranging from desks and shelves to beds and more. You’ll find free shipping available across the selection, with in-store pickup available in most cases, as well. The fall semester is right around the corner, which means time is running out to pick up all of those living essentials for your dorm room or apartment. This sale at Home Depot certainly helps though, with a collection of furniture on sale for some of the best prices of the year. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot back to school furniture deals:

While you’re thinking about decking out your kit for the back to school season, this ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 deal just went live and delivers the latest iteration of 2-in-1 device for an all-time low of $420. Or make sure your network is ready to keep up with overnight study sessions and the like with the best price yet on the refreshed Google Wifi mesh system at $150.

Sauder L-Shaped Mesquite 2-Drawer Desk features:

It’s time to take care of business. Find the motivation you need to tackle all your big projects with the industrial style and design of this L-shaped desk from the Steel River collection. This home office desk offers a spacious top surface that provides you with the room you need for all your must-have desk essentials like your laptop, work folders, stacks of notepads and your hot cup of coffee too. There’s even space for home decor items like an accent lamp and decorative plants. The small storage drawer opens and closes on smooth metal runners for convenient storage of miscellaneous office supplies. The lower drawer with full extension slides can old letter-size hanging files for all your important documents. 

