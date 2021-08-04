Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K delivers Apple Arcade, Fitness+, more from $130 (Save $49)

B&H offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $129.99 shipped. Down from $179, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date outside of Prime Day that comes within $10 of our previous mention. You can also score the 64GB model for $159.99, down from $199 at Best Buy. While we recently saw a new model launch with the refreshed Siri Remote, those who can live without the new inclusions stand to benefit from added savings by going with the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and Fitness+. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking to save on the latest and greatest from Apple in the home theater department, don’t forget that its all-new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is also on sale. With both storage capacities seeing their first discounts at Amazon, pricing starts at $169. Not sure on which model you should buy? Dive into our comparison post where we break down the pros and cons of the latest and previous-generation offerings.

Before you go dive into all of the other hardware deals on the Apple front this week, go check out the latest iTunes movie sale. Packed with classics, fan-favorites, and more recent debuts, these discounts enter at $10 or less alongside the most recent $1 rental of the week.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

