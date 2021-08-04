Robot vacuum deals from $140: Yeedi k650, Shark IQ Self-Emptying, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yeedi (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of its robotic vacuums. One standout is the Yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum in white for $139.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly in the $200 range, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. You will find some high-quality Anker models in this price range, but today’s sale offers up some great options for folks who prefer a white model. Features include an adjustable 2000Pa of suction power, a 130-minute runtime, auto-return charging to the included dock, boundary strip no-go zones, multi floor-type cleaning, and more. With built-in Wi-Fi, it supports app and voice control as well as carrying an anti-scratch tempered glass top. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

(Update 8/4 11:05 a.m.): Today only, Woot is offering the Shark IQ App-Controlled Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum (RV100AE/UR1000SR) for $179.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. originally $600 or more and currently fetching $349 in renewed condition at Amazon, this is among the most affordable self-emptying robot vacuums from a brand name we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

For something even more value-packed in this price range, consider the ILIFE V5s Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop. At $136, it will will leave your floors squeaky clean after it’s done the vacuuming with built-in mopping functionality. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 8,400 Amazon customers and makes for a notable alternative to today’s lead deal.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s robot vacuum Gold Box for additional all-white models from $190 shipped right here. Then dive into our previous Anker RoboVac roundup for options from $180 and this deal on Roborock’s smart E4 Robot Vacuum/Mop before you check out our coverage of the new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR.

More on the Yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum:

Including with 9.84 feet black boundary markers, specialized new upgraded sensors detect Boundary Strips to prevent your robot get to the place you do not wish it to clean, such as the area where there are a lot of cables, or prevent from getting stuck under the desk and the couches. yeedi k650 robotic vacuum with 3 levels of adjustable suction power (600Pa/1200Pa/2000Pa) meets different cleaning needs for carpet and hard floors. But it’s quiet enough to use even when you are working from home or sleeping with a vacuuming noise low to 56dB (on normal mode).

