Score a $600 Dyson refurbed V11 Cordless Upright + Handheld Vac for $330 shipped

The official Dyson eBay store is now offering its V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $329.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. It ships with a 6-month Dyson warranty as well. Regularly $600 new direct from Dyson, V11 models tend to fetch around $480 at Amazon (when in-stock) with today’s offer being the lowest we can find at up to $270 off. Alongside the 60-minute wireless runtime and an on-board LCD display, this one features whole-machine filtration that “captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles” as well as the ability to transform into a handheld vacuum. It also includes a host of add-on tools for dealing with pet hair, cleaning the car, and more: extension wand, combination tool, floor brush, charger dock, and crevice tool, among others. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, this $129 Shark model will clean the floors just as good for much less. The Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Vacuum carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 14,000 Amazon customers and comes in at over $200 less than today’s Dyson deal. It won’t transform into a hand vac and doesn’t include as many add-on tools, but it will get the job done nearly as well for drastically less cash.

And here’s some ongoing notable Anker vacuums if you prefer to have a robot do the work for you:

Speaking of which, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Anker’s cordless H11 hand vac as well as Roborock’s S6 laser-guided robot vacuum and the brand’s smart E4 model at $150.

More on the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum:

Twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum. High Torque cleaner head intelligently adapts to different floor types (in Auto mode) LED screen displays mode and machine maintenance alerts. Dyson Digital motor V11 helps deliver 40% more suction power than the Dyson V8 cord-free. Whole-machine filtration captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. Up to 60 minutes fade-free floor cleaning.

