Roborock’s S6 laser-guided robot vacuum falls to new low at $378 (Save $222)

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum + Mop for $377.99 shipped. Simply use the code ROBOROCKS6 at checkout and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Down from $600, this ushers in 37% in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum features laser-guided navigation, which allows it to create a virtual map of your home for more precise cleaning routes. That might not seem like a feature that’s crucial, but as someone who’s used both a standard robot vacuum and one with LiDAR, it makes all the difference. The S6 can run for 150 minutes on a single charge, allowing it to clean up your entire house before automatically returning to its base station. With 2000Pa of suction, it can clean hardwood, carpet, tile, and more. There’s also Alexa integration so you can begin a cleaning routine through simple voice commands, letting you sit back, relax, and let robots do the work for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,900 happy customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is a great alternative. It comes in at $170 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

Those on tighter budgets will want to consider the refurbished Shark ION Robot Vacuum that’s under $90 right now at Woot. It’s a 1-day only sale and ends at midnight, so you’ll need to act fast before the price goes back up. You’ll find that it’s refurbished and originally cost $250, shipping with a 90-day warranty for your peace of mind.

More on the Roborock S6 Robotic Vacuum:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!