Keep your car tidy with this waterproof trash can for $11 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Eksy Car Trash Can for $11.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Routinely selling for $14, today’s offer does in fact shave 20% off while also managing to freshly deliver the lowest price we have tracked. This large car trash can features a collapsible design that’s paired with a 2.6-gallon capacity. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks from occurring. Three mesh pockets can also be foudn along the side, providing storage for an umbrella, tissues, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans 6.7 by 6.7 by 11 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? With 30 ready-to-use wipes inside, you’ll be able to keep your car looking its best for quite a while. These will “renew and revitalize vinyl, rubber, and plastic” with an average 4.6/5 star rating from over 9,000 Amazon shoppers.

Once you’re finished here, you may also want to cash in on Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer at $14.50 Prime shipped. Plus, this battery-powered air compressor is down to $27.50. And if you’d like to always have a mini projector ready to fire up, why not keep one of these in your vehicle for as low as $59.50?

Eksy Car Trash Can features:

Large Capacity: Featuring with 2.6 gallons capacity, the Esky car trash can with lid are large enough to be thrown in fruit skin, tissues, snack wrappings and more, keeping your car tidy and free from smelly odors. It’s universal too since it caters to all vehicle types and can be placed anywhere for convenient use.

Unbeatable Quality: The auto garbage bin is sturdier than other similar ones and always keeps its shape (unless you fold it down) owing to the structure of premium Oxford polyester fabric, hardened surfaces and hard board at the bottom.

Waterproof Lining: Have you ever expect a waterproof car organizer and storage can like this? Built with waterproof lining, the trash bag is leak-proof and easy to wipe clean. Hang it on a headrest or simply place it on the floor, you can even use it as a temporary water container.

