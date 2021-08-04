Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer hits 2021 low of $14.50 Prime shipped

EPFamily Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 219,000+) via Amazon is offering its EPAuto 3-Compartment Cargo Trunk Storage Organizer for $14.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked so far this year. If you’re like me, having loose items roll around in the back of your car is incredibly distracting. Thankfully, this organizer will quickly and affordably remedy that situation while also giving your vehicle a more tidy appearance overall. I’ve been using a similar organizer in my vehicle for months now and absolutely love how much it has both reduced noise and kept items from scattering throughout my trunk. This #1 best-selling trunk organizer has garnered just about 4,000 reviews and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not refresh your vehicle with Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier? It’ll only set you back less than $7 Prime shipped and this can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Another way to upgrade your vehicle could include one of iOttie’s smartphone car mounts from $16. You can also give your car’s exterior a cleaning with these Chemical Guys markdowns as low as $10. Oh, and let’s not forget that DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set is down to a 1-year low of $89.

EPAuto 3-Compartment Trunk Organizer features:

3 Large compartments for grocery items, tools, travel accessories, sports gear and emergency equipment.

Adjustable for full extending and partial extending. Fully Extended Size: 22″ x 15″ x 10.5″

10 Outside pockets for small items and one large side packet for bigger items

Sturdy walls and rigid bottom help maintain shape of organizer

Fully collapsible for easy storage. Two Securing straps avoid organizer sliding in the car

