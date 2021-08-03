This 720p mini projector bundles a 100-inch screen for $96, more from $59.50

Amazon is offering the SHIMOR 720p Mini Projector with 100-inch Screen for $95.99 shipped. With a list price of $120, we can confirm that this is the routine cost at Amazon. This works out to 20% off and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. With an included screen that diagonally measures 100 inches, this affordable projector is able to create a picture the size of four 50-inch televisions. It illuminates a native 720p picture, wields a stereo speaker system, and boasts a 5,000:1 contrast ratio. Notable connectivity options include HDMI, VGA, and AUX. These will make it a cinch to hook up video game consoles, PCs, streaming media players, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted the WayGoal Mini Projector for $59.56 shipped at Amazon. While listed at $80, this unit has been selling for closer to $72 lately. Using the lower number, today’s deal knocks off at least 17% and delivers the lowest price yet. While resolution tops out at 640p on this unit, the budget-friendly price makes this an option that’s hard to overlook. Lamp life is said to last up to 50,000 hours, helping ensure this is an investment that will last for many years to come. Like the lead deal, input options include HDMI, VGA, AUX, and many others. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The deals are far from over. Since you’re here, you may also want to check out this 9-in-1 surge protector with USB-C at $13.50 along with today’s best game deals from $4. Other home theater-friendly offers include Roku’s Smart Soundbar at $150 in addition to PowerA’s GameCube-Style Switch Controller for $15.

SHIMOR 720p Mini Projector features:

Movie projector with a high brightness rating of 7500L, Supported 1080p resolution, Aspect Ratio: 4:3/16:9, Contrast Ratio: 5000:1, brings you a 35% brighter images than similar projectors in market

To meet our customer’s new needs, video projector packed with 100″ portable projector screen for Daily home theater use. You can enjoy the great movies outside with your family in your yard

