HTC’s Vive Pro 2 with 5K, 120Hz displays sees very first discount to $750 shipped

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the HTC Vive Pro 2 Virtual Reality Headset for $749.99 shipped with the code 93XRQ34 at checkout. Down from $800, today’s deal marks the very first discount that we’ve tracked. As HTC’s latest flagship VR headset, you’ll find a stunning 5K resolution that brings out “the finer details.” There’s also a 120-degree FOV that delivers a more natural experience, making you more immersed overall when gaming. You’ll find that the displays also produce a “seamless visual” experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. If you’re wanting a high-end virtual reality experience, this is it. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review as well as announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Consider giving the HTC VIVE Cosmos a try. You’ll pay $699 for this headset, leaving an additional $51 in your pocket over today’s lead deal. While it’s not going to deliver quite the same experience as the Vive Pro 2 above, this is great for just getting started with virtual reality. You’ll find that the 2880×1700 resolution and built-in active noise cancellation headphones make it an immersive experience regardless.

More on the HTC Vive Pro 2:

Visualize in 5K clarity-bring out the finer details with combined 4896 x 2448 resolution. 5K resolution may be subject to processing compatibility

See more of your environment-a wide 120 Degree field of view (FOV) expands the VR viewing experience. The increased angle better aligns with the human eyes, letting you see more naturally

Experience seamless visuals-increase your visual comfort in graphics-intensive games and apps with a 120Hz refresh rate

