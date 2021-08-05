Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, Mega Man Collection $6, more

The Outer Worlds

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60 on the eShop, this one is now an additional $40 off, matching our previous deal mention, and at the lowest price we can find. The Outer Worlds unleashes players into a sci-fi role playing experience set on a series galactic outposts where “you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth.” Plus, you can learn more about the final DLC expansion and dive into our E3 coverage of The Outer Worlds 2 as part of the Microsoft press event right here. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Mega Man Legacy Collections, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Torchlight II, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

