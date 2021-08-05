Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, Mega Man Collection $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60 on the eShop, this one is now an additional $40 off, matching our previous deal mention, and at the lowest price we can find. The Outer Worlds unleashes players into a sci-fi role playing experience set on a series galactic outposts where “you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth.” Plus, you can learn more about the final DLC expansion and dive into our E3 coverage of The Outer Worlds 2 as part of the Microsoft press event right here. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Mega Man Legacy Collections, Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Torchlight II, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: Electric Volt $56 (Reg. $65)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man Legacy Collection PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Torchlight II Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Nioh Collection PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mafia Definitive $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia II Definitive $10 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on PSN
- Mafia III Definitive $10 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on PSN
- It Takes Two Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Island Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox $8 (Reg. $13)
- Outer Wilds Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry franchise Xbox sale from $9
- Outlast PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 and PSN $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition eShop $7 (Reg. $29)
- Must login to see price
- Kingdom: New Lands eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Pre-owned PS and Xbox titles five for $50 at GameStop
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox $8 (Reg. $20)
- DARK SOULS III PSN $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $30 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched on Xbox
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg, $30+)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
