Razer's Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard makes every inch of desk real estate count at $105

$105

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $104.99 shipped in Mercury White. Typically fetching $120, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut on this colorway with today’s offer saving you $15 and marking the best we’ve seen since April. Whether you value every inch of free space on the desk or just prefer the design of a more compact keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini delivers the brand’s first 60% design that trades off the number pad and some other keys for a streamlined form-factor. There’s still all of the signature features here like Chroma RGB lighting, as well as an aluminum frame, programmable keys, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the 60% design found on the lead keyboard isn’t doing much for you, going with the Razer Cynosa Chroma at $40 is a great alternative that’ll let you pocket some extra cash along the way. It still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect from a Razer peripheral, like Chroma RGB backlighting, but enters with a larger design that packs in a number pad. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

First, make sure you go check out the back to school sale on German-engineered Das Keyboards from $109. But then speaking of outfitting your battlestation with some new Razer gear, its Nari Ultimate Headset has just dropped in price while bundled with Chroma V2 Base Station. Delivering a new all-time low in the process, this package will now run you $190 and give you a compelling audio upgrade alongside some additional Chroma lighting.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

