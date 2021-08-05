Kodak mobile printers and instant cams up to 25% off at Amazon, deals from $72

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kodak Photo Printer (100% positive feedback in the last 90 days) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off mobile printers and cameras. One standout is the Kodak Mini 3 mobile printer for $92.79 shipped. Regularly $140 direct where it is currently on sale for $123, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. With the ability to connect to “any” iOS and Android device wirelessly, the Kodak Mini 3 allows you to print your smartphone photos wherever you are. It uses Kodak 4Pass Technology on the included 60-sheet bundle to create 3- x 3-inch fingerprint and waterproof photos of your family memories and can even be used “to make beautiful scrapbooks that everyone will enjoy.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you think you can do with a smaller image, check out today’s Gold Box deal on the Kodak Mini 2 Retro Portable Instant Photo Printer at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $100 or more at Amazon, this is nearly 30% off the going rate with a 4+ star rating from over 990 Amazon customers. This creates photo that 2.1- x 3.4-inches, but includes much of the same functionality found on the model above otherwise.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Kodak Gold Box deals right here including additional mobile printers and a series of the brand’s instant cameras.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more including Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger, a look at the new JVC MagSafe-compatible Power Bank, and a solid price drop on Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger. Just be sure to dive into these ongoing offers on iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from $16 as well.

More on the Kodak Mini 3 mobile printer:

TIMELESS MEMORIES: Connect your Kodak Mini 3 Square Retro to any mobile device and get your favorite pics in print wherever you are! Make sure to always keep your favorite snapshots so you can revisit them later on. It uses a stable wireless connection that can be easily paired to your device.

STELLAR PHOTO QUALITY: The Kodak 4Pass Technology allows you to print high-end photos instantly. You will get premium 3 x 3-inch photos printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process that makes them fingerprint-proof and waterproof.

