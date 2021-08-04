Save up to 32% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from $16

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesiOttie
From $16 Save 32%

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $16.05 when clipping the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $23, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 75,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who want to be able to recharge their smartphone directly from a car mount can also find a notable discount live on the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2. At Amazon, it is currently marked down to $33.97, delivering 32% in savings from its usual $50 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. Easy One Touch Wireless 2 sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger alongside a similar One Touch mechanism to the lead deal. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

While you’ll find some MagSafe-compatible car mounts available in both mophie and Belkin’s back to school sales, there’s still time to lock-in this even more affordable magnetic car mount for $10. Then once the in-car setup has been sorted out, check out all of the other discounts in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning.

Ottie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount features:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

iOttie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to ...
These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-...
Amazon eBook sale from $2 with up to 80% in savings: El...
Skip the gym with this under-desk bike at just $38 ship...
Score some replacement Brita filters while 6-packs are ...
Hasbro’s new life-sized Black Series Mandalorian ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer hits 202...
Fosmon’s new OLED Pulse Oximeter strikes Amazon l...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Fabric Qi Charging Pad $17 (Save 32%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Mount $10 (Save 40%), more

From $9 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 60%), more

From $7 Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September + min requirements released

Back to school

Verizon back to school sale has BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, $1,200 trade-in credit, more

Save now Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: DARIUSBURST, Space Invaders, more

FREE+ Learn More

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that