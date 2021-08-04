Save up to 32% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from $16

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $16.05 when clipping the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $23, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 75,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who want to be able to recharge their smartphone directly from a car mount can also find a notable discount live on the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2. At Amazon, it is currently marked down to $33.97, delivering 32% in savings from its usual $50 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. Easy One Touch Wireless 2 sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger alongside a similar One Touch mechanism to the lead deal. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

While you’ll find some MagSafe-compatible car mounts available in both mophie and Belkin’s back to school sales, there’s still time to lock-in this even more affordable magnetic car mount for $10. Then once the in-car setup has been sorted out, check out all of the other discounts in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning.

Ottie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount features:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

