LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter builds with new 3,010-piece Hogwarts Icons set

After getting a first look earlier in the week, all of the details surrounding the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set has been unveiled. Following an official announcement today, the new over 3,000-piece set will be rolling out next month with plenty of life-sized and authentic builds from the Wizarding World. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO officially unveils new Hogwarts Icons set

Earlier in the week, 9to5Toys reported on the first look of the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set, and now all of the official details have arrived. We now have a better look at what to expect from the kit, as well as all of the dimensions on the detailed builds within.

The entire build stands over 17 inches tall and 19 inches wide. Hedwig makes up a decent portion of that, who is by far the most detailed aspect of the LEGO Hogwarts Icons set. There’s also a stack of books joined by some potion viles and the iconic letter to Hogwarts itself. The Golden Snitch also makes a debut in the set and has a really interesting technique in order to achieve its distinct look.





Some of the more auxiliary models in the set assemble a brick-built Hogwarts scarf as well as a chocolate frog, which pairs nicely with the final portion of the set.

One thing that we reported on incorrectly in our first look coverage was the Chocolate Frog Cards build, which we assumed would be a gift with purchase in addition to the LEGO Hogwarts Icons set. But now with the full unveil, it is more accurately a part of the actual creation itself. Though what hasn’t changed is that you’re still getting three exclusive golden minifigures of Dumbledore, Hagrid, and Professor McGonagall alongside the themed display stand.







Launching next month

Officially arriving next month on September 2, the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set will debut with a $249.99 price tag. That makes it the most affordable of the three massive Wizarding World kits we’ve seen over the years, but is certainly still a costly creation compared to what you’ll find in the rest of the collection. As of now, there is no early access for VIP members.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While we had originally thought that the 3,010 pieces found in the LEGO Hogwarts Moments set would raise the price tag up to the higher end of our predicated range at $300, it’s great to see the build enter at $250. There is plenty of value here in the set from pretty much any angle you look at it, be it the price per part ratio or just how enticing the final model seems to be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!