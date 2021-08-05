LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter builds with new 3,010-piece Hogwarts Icons set

-
LEGONews

After getting a first look earlier in the week, all of the details surrounding the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set has been unveiled. Following an official announcement today, the new over 3,000-piece set will be rolling out next month with plenty of life-sized and authentic builds from the Wizarding World. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO officially unveils new Hogwarts Icons set

Earlier in the week, 9to5Toys reported on the first look of the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set, and now all of the official details have arrived. We now have a better look at what to expect from the kit, as well as all of the dimensions on the detailed builds within.

The entire build stands over 17 inches tall and 19 inches wide. Hedwig makes up a decent portion of that, who is by far the most detailed aspect of the LEGO Hogwarts Icons set. There’s also a stack of books joined by some potion viles and the iconic letter to Hogwarts itself. The Golden Snitch also makes a debut in the set and has a really interesting technique in order to achieve its distinct look.

Some of the more auxiliary models in the set assemble a brick-built Hogwarts scarf as well as a chocolate frog, which pairs nicely with the final portion of the set.

One thing that we reported on incorrectly in our first look coverage was the Chocolate Frog Cards build, which we assumed would be a gift with purchase in addition to the LEGO Hogwarts Icons set. But now with the full unveil, it is more accurately a part of the actual creation itself. Though what hasn’t changed is that you’re still getting three exclusive golden minifigures of Dumbledore, Hagrid, and Professor McGonagall alongside the themed display stand.

Launching next month

Officially arriving next month on September 2, the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set will debut with a $249.99 price tag. That makes it the most affordable of the three massive Wizarding World kits we’ve seen over the years, but is certainly still a costly creation compared to what you’ll find in the rest of the collection. As of now, there is no early access for VIP members.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While we had originally thought that the 3,010 pieces found in the LEGO Hogwarts Moments set would raise the price tag up to the higher end of our predicated range at $300, it’s great to see the build enter at $250. There is plenty of value here in the set from pretty much any angle you look at it, be it the price per part ratio or just how enticing the final model seems to be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protect...
Amazon’s new open-box and resale programs deliver...
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to ...
Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled...
Pad & Quill launches limited run aged whiskey leat...
JVC’s new MagSafe-compatible Power Bank has glass...
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta ...
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives...
Show More Comments

Related

Here’s our first look at the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set

Save 25%

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to $90 + Mario kits and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Rare discount

LEGO’s new Technic Ferrari 488 GTE sees rare discount to low of $150, more

$150 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new August 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, much more

LEGO R2-D2 review: Most detailed version yet of the galaxy’s favorite droids

Reg. $20

Add the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi to your collection for under $13 via Amazon (Reg. $20)

$12.50 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a $600 Dyson refurbed V11 Cordless Upright + Handheld Vac for $330 shipped

$330 Learn More
Save now

Greenworks Amazon sale goes live with up to 25% off latest electric mowers, chainsaws, more

25% off Learn More