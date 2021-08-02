Here’s our first look at the upcoming 3,000-piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons set

Earlier this year, the LEGO Group celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter theme with a collection of new kits recounting various moments from the franchise. It now appears as though the festivies over the landmark occasion aren’t quite over, as a new direct to consumer set will be launching later this year from the Wizarding World. Entering with over 3,000 pieces, the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set looks to assemble a collection of signature accessories from the series. Head below for everything we know so far.

Here’s our first look at the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set

Entering as something akin to a UCS set for the Harry Potter theme, we’re getting a new massive creation from the series later this fall. Previous years have given builders the ginormous version of Hogwarts Castle itself, as well as Diagon Alley in 2020. Now looking to mix things up, the LEGO Group is moving away from locations and focusing on props for its new Hogwarts Icons set.

Stacking up to 3,010 pieces, the new Harry Potter set arrives with a series of brick-built items from the Wizarding World. Each of these are about as close to life-sized as possible with the medium, and assemble everything from a massive Hedwig the owl to wands, Harry’s glasses, and even a Golden Snitch.

As of now, there’s no details on when we’ll see the set officially announced. Given that we already have a pretty clear look at the box art, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see the kit formally showcased by the LEGO Group sometime in the coming weeks ahead of a launch next month.

We previously saw the Diagon Alley kit from last year announced a day before it went up for sale on September 1, so it’s likely we’ll see a similar release date this time around.

Another crucial aspect we’re waiting on is the price. I’d be willing to bet the LEGO Harry Potter kit will enter in the $300 range given its UCS-like focus and the 3,000 pieces. Though as low as $250 also seems pretty reasonable. We’ll just have to wait and see though for an official announcement.

A new Harry Potter gift with purchase will be launching, too

To continue with the 20th anniversary theming, the LEGO Group will also be launching a new gift with purchase go to alongside the Hogwarts Icons set. We’re not sure the exact part count on this one yet, but the miniature build delivers three additional golden minifigures to the lineup. Themed around the Chocolate Frog Cards from the series, there’s Dumbledore, Hagrid, and Professor McGonagall. It has a neat little display plaque on the front and should serve as a pretty novel addition to the brick-built items in the main set.

The Harry Potter theme has already received some of the coolest kits of the year throughout 2021, and now the new LEGO Hogwarts Icons set is keeping that ball rolling. It’s certainly one of the more unique builds out there, and looks to deliver something out of the ordinary from the usual play sets and other minifigure-scale models we’ve seen in the past.

