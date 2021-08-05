meross debuts new streamlined dimmable LED Desk Lamp with HomeKit control [Deal]

After getting in the desk lamp game for the first time at the end of last month, meross is now back with the debut of its latest smart home accessory. Entering with HomeKit support alongside tunable white illumination, this new meross LED Desk Lamp is now available for purchase and with a launch discount attached. Head below for all of the details.

meross launches new streamlined LED HomeKit desk lamp

Debuting as only the second on-desk offering from meross, its latest smart home upgrade delivers a more premium design than we saw the first time around. The slim form factor has an adjustable design that allows you to reposition the actual light bar at the top for changing the angle.

The lighting head can be rotated up to 180-degrees, delivering a much more versatile design than we’ve seen in the past. Then at the base of the lamp is an integrated touchpad for manually controlling the illumination.

Outside of the higher-end design, meross isn’t adjusting too much on the feature front compared to the HomeKit LED Desk Lamp we saw launch in July. Its dimmable design pairs with a tunable white output that allows you to adjust the light based on the time of day. On the cooler end, it can dish out 6000K lighting temperatures, with 2700K illumination on the warmer end for winding down at night.

On the smart home front, meross is backing its new LED Desk Lamp with the usual smattering of support that we’ve come to expect headlined by HomeKit support. Alongside being able to call up Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant integration for adjusting brightness or the lighting temperature.

Now available, and with a launch discount

Now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can currently lock in a launch discount on the new meross HomeKit Desk Lamp. Normally entering with a $69.99 price tag, you’ll only pay $44.99 right now when clipping the on-page coupon. That amounts to 35% in savings and marks for a notable way to bring the latest from meross into your HomeKit setup.

For comparison, that’s only $10 more than the entry-level offering we saw originally.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the feature set on the first meross HomeKit LED Desk Lamp was about as good as you can ask for from an accessory of its variety, the refreshed design on this more premium model is certainly appreciated. Even if it doesn’t bring too much else into the picture aside from improved aesthetics, I can definitely see many smart home owners opting for this model over its more affordable counterpart.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!