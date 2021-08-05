meross debuts new streamlined dimmable LED Desk Lamp with HomeKit control [Deal]

-
NewsMeross

After getting in the desk lamp game for the first time at the end of last month, meross is now back with the debut of its latest smart home accessory. Entering with HomeKit support alongside tunable white illumination, this new meross LED Desk Lamp is now available for purchase and with a launch discount attached. Head below for all of the details.

meross launches new streamlined LED HomeKit desk lamp

Debuting as only the second on-desk offering from meross, its latest smart home upgrade delivers a more premium design than we saw the first time around. The slim form factor has an adjustable design that allows you to reposition the actual light bar at the top for changing the angle.

The lighting head can be rotated up to 180-degrees, delivering a much more versatile design than we’ve seen in the past. Then at the base of the lamp is an integrated touchpad for manually controlling the illumination.

Outside of the higher-end design, meross isn’t adjusting too much on the feature front compared to the HomeKit LED Desk Lamp we saw launch in July. Its dimmable design pairs with a tunable white output that allows you to adjust the light based on the time of day. On the cooler end, it can dish out 6000K lighting temperatures, with 2700K illumination on the warmer end for winding down at night.

On the smart home front, meross is backing its new LED Desk Lamp with the usual smattering of support that we’ve come to expect headlined by HomeKit support. Alongside being able to call up Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant integration for adjusting brightness or the lighting temperature.

Now available, and with a launch discount

Now available via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can currently lock in a launch discount on the new meross HomeKit Desk Lamp. Normally entering with a $69.99 price tag, you’ll only pay $44.99 right now when clipping the on-page coupon. That amounts to 35% in savings and marks for a notable way to bring the latest from meross into your HomeKit setup.

For comparison, that’s only $10 more than the entry-level offering we saw originally.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the feature set on the first meross HomeKit LED Desk Lamp was about as good as you can ask for from an accessory of its variety, the refreshed design on this more premium model is certainly appreciated. Even if it doesn’t bring too much else into the picture aside from improved aesthetics, I can definitely see many smart home owners opting for this model over its more affordable counterpart.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightne...
AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS...
LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protect...
LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter builds with ne...
Amazon’s new open-box and resale programs deliver...
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to ...
meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook c...
Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

meross debuts new HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable white illumination [Deal]

$35 Learn More
Reg. $80

meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first discount to $65 (Save $25), more

$65 Learn More
sitewide sale

Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

30% off Learn More
20% off

Wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale starts from just $8

From $8 Learn More
40% off

Farberware’s Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set with kitchen shears now $30 (40% off)

$30 Learn More
Save 40%

Bring Bluetooth to your old speakers for just $13.50 with this highly-rated receiver (40% off)

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $228 (Reg. $280)

$228 Learn More
42% off

This Amazon-made cat scratching post is down to $17.50 (Up to 42% off)

$17.50 Learn More