Control the Proscenic 4-stage air purifier with your smartphone, now 30% off at $152

The official Proscenic Amazon storefront (97% positive feedback in the last 90-days) is offering its A9 Smart Air Purifier for 152.15 shipped. Regularly $220 and currently on sale for $180 direct, today’s deal is more than 30% or $68 off the going rate, the second lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This model can purify a room up to 2,904-square feet in size once an hour (or 968-square feet every 20 minutes). This is all taken care of by a 4-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, an H13 HEPA, a nano-silver coating filter, and activated carbon filter to deal with odors and “99.97% of airborne particles.” You’re looking at a smart purifier as well that is controlled via your smartphone (or Alexa), allowing for scheduling, remote air quality monitoring, a timer, fan speed adjustments, engaging the baby lock, sleep mode, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative here if you can do without the smart features is the GermGuardian Air Purifier. It features a similar H13 true HEPA filter at $70 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not rated for spaces quite as large, but for bedrooms or your home office, it will get the job done. Rated 4+ stars from over 43,000 Amazon customers. 

Then go head over to our smart home and household essential deal hubs for even more. You’ll find deals on TP-Link’s Kasa smart light switch, a solid price drop on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus, the Siri-ready Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostat, and ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera with HomeKit, just to name a few. 

More on the Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier:

UPV 2.0 purification technology makes the CADR value reach 460m³/h, which means that A9 Air Purifier can purify a room up to 2,904 ft² in one hour, 968 ft² in 20 minutes. Perfect for living rooms, large room, bedrooms, offices, nurseries, dorms, and kitchens. Monitor and control your home air purifier anywhere with the ProscenicHome App. Functions: Schedule, Timer, Fan Speeds Adjustment, Baby Lock, Sleep Mode, etc.

