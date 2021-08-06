Save $50 on TRX’s GO Suspension system to get a workout in anywhere at $80

-
Sports-FitnesswootTRX
Reg. $130 $80

Today only, Woot is offering the TRX GO Suspension Trainer System for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon, this is 38% or $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This set is as ideal for on-the-road as it is at home with the included suspension training strap, indoor/outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, and the mesh bag to carry it all. Alongside an up to 350-pound weight capacity here, this system can be used just about anywhere you can find a “door, rafter, beam, tree, pole or post.” It ships with a 1-year TRX warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For a similar type of experience that will save you a fortune, consider this set of Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands. This 5-piece set comes in at under $13 Prime shipped and will allow for similar resistance-based training with a package that carries a 4+ star rating from over 94,000 Amazon customers. 

Just be sure to head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including a notable price drop on Amazon’s 5-piece Resistance Band Set. But you’ll also find great deals on this under-desk bike at just $38 shipped and a series of offers on workout apparel in our fashion guide including the ongoing adidas Buy More, Save More Event.

More on the TRX GO Suspension Trainer Kit:

TRX’s GO Suspension Trainer Kit helps you create intense full-body workouts Anytime, Anywhere! Includes Suspension Training Strap, Indoor/Outdoor Anchors, Training Poster & Mesh Bag—Download TRX App to Generate FREE Limitless Intensity! Get unlimited access toTRX’s virtual fitness studio, with premiere training experiences that include live classes led by world-class trainers 7 days a week + hundreds of self-guided on-demand workouts. The app allows you to filter by workout type (strength, cardio, yoga, and recovery), body part focus, duration, fitness level, and trainer.

