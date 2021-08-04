adidas Buy More, Save More Event takes 20, 25, or 30% off your purchase: UltraBoost, NMD, more

adidas is offering 20% off your order of $50, 25% off totals exceeding $125, or 30% off purchases of $200 or more when you apply promo code SAVENOW at checkout. Update your style for the first day of school with deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, backpacks, apparel, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Elevate your look with the NMD_R1 Core Black Shoes that are currently marked down to $105, which is $35 off the original rate. These shoes can be styled with athletic or casual wear and were designed for comfort. The material is lightweight, flexible, and breathable as well as cushioned. This style is also unique with material that mimics the taping on technical jackets. With over 3,000 positive reviews from adidas customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks form the adidas buy more, save more event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Semi-Annual Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

