Skip the gym with this under-desk bike at just $38 shipped (All-time low)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSportneer
Amazon low $38

Sportneer Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its Under-Desk Bike for $37.99 shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. With a list price of $50, our research confirms this is what it has in fact been routinely selling for. A discount to $40 paired with the on-page coupon leads to 24% of total savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If you’d love to burn calories throughout your work day, this affordable under-desk bike is worthy of your consideration. With three levels of resistance, you’ll be able to easily dial in your preferred setting. Keeping this underneath your desk allows you to keep moving throughout the day when you’d otherwise be sedentary. With it, you’ll arguably free up time you’d otherwise have to spend at the gym. An integrated display showcases time, distance, calories burned, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Stay hydrated as you power through your day and work out with two Amazon Basics Tritan Infuser Water Bottles at $12 Prime shipped. These can be used with or without the detachable infuser, allowing you to keep things simple or use fruit, veggies, or other goodies to add a bit of flavor. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to peruse our sports and fitness guide. Recent additions there include Fosmon’s new OLED Pulse Oximeter at $13.50, this highly-rated doorway pull-up bar at $18, and even some discounted CamelBak bottles from $11. Oh, and let’s not forget about Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent at just $20 Prime shipped.

Sportneer Under-Desk Bike features:

  • With 3-grade adjustable strap loop, Sportneer under desk pedal exerciser is ideal for both arms and legs exercise, effectively strengthening muscles, relieving muscle soreness and fatigue, and also speeding up rehabilitation after injuries etc.
  • The most effective training strength varies among different people. That’s why we let you set your own with the intensity knob. Adjust the mini cycle exercise bike to a proper resistance level, and start your pleasant training right now.
  • Due to its compact structure, you can bring it to gym, home, office, hotel and more you like to exercise. It works so quietly that won’t disturb others, and you may even do workout during working, studying, reading without distraction.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Sportneer

About the Author

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship sees first discount to ...
These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-...
Amazon eBook sale from $2 with up to 80% in savings: El...
Score some replacement Brita filters while 6-packs are ...
Hasbro’s new life-sized Black Series Mandalorian ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer hits 202...
Save up to 32% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and And...
Fosmon’s new OLED Pulse Oximeter strikes Amazon l...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $270

This sleek electric standing desk just fell to a new low of $190 shipped (Reg. $270)

$190 Learn More

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

1-year low

These stainless steel rainfall shower heads just hit 1-year lows from $17.50 (Save 20%)

From $17.50 Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Cut your water bill with an Orbit B-hyve sprinkler controller at $120, more in New Green Deals

Kobalt’s electric lawn tools overhaul your yard care routine from $249, more in New Green Deals

Cut your electricity bill with 50 energy-efficient LED bulbs for $24, more in New Green Deals

Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September + min requirements released