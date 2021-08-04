Skip the gym with this under-desk bike at just $38 shipped (All-time low)

Sportneer Direct (100% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its Under-Desk Bike for $37.99 shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. With a list price of $50, our research confirms this is what it has in fact been routinely selling for. A discount to $40 paired with the on-page coupon leads to 24% of total savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If you’d love to burn calories throughout your work day, this affordable under-desk bike is worthy of your consideration. With three levels of resistance, you’ll be able to easily dial in your preferred setting. Keeping this underneath your desk allows you to keep moving throughout the day when you’d otherwise be sedentary. With it, you’ll arguably free up time you’d otherwise have to spend at the gym. An integrated display showcases time, distance, calories burned, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Sportneer Under-Desk Bike features:

With 3-grade adjustable strap loop, Sportneer under desk pedal exerciser is ideal for both arms and legs exercise, effectively strengthening muscles, relieving muscle soreness and fatigue, and also speeding up rehabilitation after injuries etc.

The most effective training strength varies among different people. That’s why we let you set your own with the intensity knob. Adjust the mini cycle exercise bike to a proper resistance level, and start your pleasant training right now.

Due to its compact structure, you can bring it to gym, home, office, hotel and more you like to exercise. It works so quietly that won’t disturb others, and you may even do workout during working, studying, reading without distraction.

