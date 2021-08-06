Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri control to the front door at $193 (Save 23%)

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $193.60 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $249, it recently dropped from $235 with today’s offer marking the very first price cut of the year at 23% off. Yale Assure Lock SL arrives to bring Siri control to your front door with a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes. Regardless of if you use your voice, smartphone, or the screen, you’ll be able to ditch traditional keys while benefiting from all of its smart features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 350 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more

Ditch the Siri support in favor of Zigbee by scoring Yale’s Touchscreen Smart Lock at $168 instead. This model arrives with the added perk of being able to use a traditional key on top of the smart home integration and key code support. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,000 customers rounds out the notabilities.

After you’ve taken care of bringing the entryway into your Siri setup, there are plenty of other discounts to be had for upgrading the rest of your home. Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostat is a notable one when it comes to beating the summer heat, and is now marked down to $85 with HomeKit support in tow. Or go grab ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera and bring HomeKit Secure Video into your surveillance kit at $80.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

