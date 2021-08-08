Moto G Power falls to new low at $195 (Save $55), more Motorola smartphones from $150

Amazon has now kicked off a sale on all of Motorola’s new 2021 Android Smartphones headlined by the Moto G Power 64GB for $194.98 shipped. Saving you $55 from the usual price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 below our previous mention. Centered around a 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display, Moto G Power arrives with a Snapdragon 652 in order to deliver a capable Android experience at a budget-friendly price. Alongside up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, you’re looking at Android 10 support on top of a water-resistant design with a 48MP triple camera system around back to complete the package. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone deals:

Today’s sale arrives following the debut of Motorola’s latest smartphone, the new G100, which arrived in the United States at the end of last month. To coincide with its launch, you can currently sale $100 on that Android smartphone for those who’d prefer the latest and greatest rather than one of the other handsets in Motrola’s stable. But then regardless of which you end up with, go check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

Moto G Power features:

Go the whole weekend and then some without stopping to recharge. With a massive 5000 mAh battery, you get up to three days of battery life. Stream video for 20 hours. Browse your favorite websites for 17 hours. And catch up with friends on social media for 19 hours. Get stunning results in even the most challenging lighting with a 48 MP triple camera system. Take sharper, brighter pictures in low-light settings thanks to Quad Pixel technology. Capture incredible close-up details with the Macro Vision camera.

