Moto G100 arrives in the US with $100 launch day discount to $499

Today, the latest addition to Motorola’s stable of Android smartphones is finally available, and is now seeing a launch day discount, as well. Direct from its online storefront, you can currently score the new unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at the very first discount on the just-released handset and of course, a new all-time low at $100 off.

As the latest smartphone from Motorola, the new G100 enters with a Snapdragon 870 SoC which brings with it 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage with optional microSD card expansion. Everything else is centered around a 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Around back there is a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage over at 9to5Google and then head below for more.

One of the more notable features is that the new moto G100 can extend its screen by plugging into an external monitor. If that’s a feature you’re planning to take advantage of, using some of your savings to grab Motorola’s new Adjustable Dock is an easy recommendation at $60. Alongside just refueling the handset with a USB-C connector, it also has a passthrough port on the back for plugging in a display cable. Not to mention, it also rotates for positioning your handset horizonally, as well.

moto G100 Android Smartphone features:

Want the same performance as phones that cost twice as much? You got it. With the latest Qualcomm processor, 5G speeds, and unbelievable battery life, moto g100 is one of the most advanced moto g phones yet. moto g100 features the latest premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, with performance you’d expect from phones costing twice as much. Plus, 8 GB of RAM means you can flip between apps with ease and 128 GB of storage gives you plenty of room for songs, apps, games, and more.

