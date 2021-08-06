Best Android app deals of the day: Codex of Victory, Blue Light Filter Pro, RPGs, more

We are just hours away from the end of another work week and that means it’s time for all of Friday’s best deals on Android games and apps. Alongside new price drops on Samsung handsets and Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go, you’ll find all of today’s best Android app deals waiting down below. Those include titles like Codex of Victory, BabyBook Journal, Blue Light Filter Pro, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s fresh new $150 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone now joins ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphone and the S21+/Ultra models. While offers on Google Pixelbook Go and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are still alive and well, we are also now tracking the first notable price drop on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go as well. This morning’s Fitbit Versa 2 deal now sits alongside today’s Amazon Anker sale from $22 and our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $40, Mario Golf, Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Codex of Victory:

Human society has been divided. On one side, the natural course of human evolution has been disrupted. What started as an attempt to adapt to the harsh conditions of outer space and hostile planets, led to the creation of a weird race of transhuman cyborgs – the Augments. Driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies, the Augments have launched a full-scale attack. Now we must defend our territory and fight back, to save our Kingdoms and all of humanity as we know it!

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC