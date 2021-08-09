Bring home Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with 45-day battery life for low of $125

Amazon is offering Amazfit’s GTR 2e Smartwatch for $124.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $140 tag, matching the Amazon all-time low. Centered on the sizeable 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the Amazfit GTR 2e offers over 50 styles for the dial, including 40 always-on display options. It comes prepped with all the usual fitness tracking features like 24-hour heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring, alongside 90 built-in sport modes, Apple Health support, and up to 45-day battery life. The case is 5ATM waterproof, meaning it’s perfect for the pool, beach, and even seaside diving up to 50-meters. Over 1,900 customers found it to be a great companion on their summer adventures, leaving it with a 4.2/5 star rating. You can also dive into our launch coverage for more info, then hit the jump for more options.

Just looking to dip your toe in? You can’t go wrong with Amazfit’s Band 5 for just $32. Packing tons of the same notable features as the GTR 2e, you’ll find heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and other health metrics stored here, plus onboard Alexa. You’ll only get a 15-day battery life here, which while shorter than our lead deal’s, is still more than plenty to keep playing at your best for weeks at a time. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,000 customers.

Then, check out this great deal we found on the Beats Studio Buds down to $130. While they might run you a little more than our lead deal, they could provide the perfect workout serenade with active noise cancellation, Hey Siri support, and IPX4 waterproofing. But if you’d rather save up for a different kind of workout buddy, head over to our fitness tracker guide for more options.

Amazfit GTR 2e fitness tracker features:

Featuring a more sophisticated circuit design, a thinner body, and a high-capacity battery, the GTR 2e features an extended battery life that covers you for up to 24 days in typical use, wherever your exercise takes you. Equipped with the Huami-developed BioTracker 2, the second-generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, the Amazfit GTR 2e can provide 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep quality and stress level monitoring. Also included is the PAI health assessment system, which uses algorithms to convert complex health and activity data into a single score, to help you understand your physical state. Intelligent recognition of sports modes eliminates the need to manually select the sports mode, and 5 ATM water-resistance means you can wear it while you swim.

