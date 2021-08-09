Beats Studio Buds see very first Amazon discount to all-time low of $130

Amazon is now offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds for $129.95 shipped in all three styles. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at the very first Amazon price cut to date with today’s offer dropping the price for only the second time overall to mark a new all-time low.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $39 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers.

Speaking of an all-time low, we’re still tracking the best price yet on Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Following a rare discount, the price has now dropped to $130 from its usual $199 going rate. Then make sure you go check out all of the Anker Soundcore gear starting at $22 that’s still on sale.

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

