Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale to start the week from $8

A new week is underway and Anker is now following suit to roll out a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. You’ll be able to score deals on the latest iPhone and Android accessories, smart home gear, and more, with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $18.69. Down from the usual $22 going rate, you’re looking at the very first discount and a new all-time low. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more from $8.

Other notable Anker discounts:

Alongside all of today’s chargers and smart home accessories, we’re also tracking a series of Anker Soundcore discounts right now, as well. Including its latest ANC earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers, you’ll be able to enjoy a new listening experience starting at $22.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

