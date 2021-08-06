Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, headphones, speakers now up to 25% off starting at $22

Anker is ending the work week by kicking off a new Soundcore sale via Amazon with discounts on headphones, speakers, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $99.99 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen on all of the colors. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more.

Anker Soundcore deals:

After you’ve checked out all of the other Anker discounts in our coverage of its latest sale from $14, be sure to go get a look at the new Life P3 ANC earbuds. Having launched last month, the latest Soundcore buds arrive in five different colors complete with active noise cancellation and an $80 price tag.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

