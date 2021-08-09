This 6-outlet/3-USB smart surge protector just hit $16 (Save 20%, Amazon low)

TanTan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 9,000+) via Amazon is offering the Gosund 6-Outlet/3-USB Smart Surge Protector for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Why settle for a standard surge protector when you can snag this smart solution instead? With it you’ll get three AC outlets and a trio of USB-A ports that can be toggled on and off using Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone. Have some devices you won’t need this functionality for? Perfect, because the three remaining AC outputs are always on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If a basic power strip will do the trick, this GE offering has you covered for just $5 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit smart functionality, surge protection, and USB-A ports, but there are still six AC outlets at your disposal. With nearly 22,000 reviews so far, this power strip has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you’ll like one of the other deals in our smart home guide. Recent additions include this popular Apple Health-ready smart scale for $17, a batch of Arlo smart home cameras from $100, and even Amazon’s all-new Echo Show devices for as low as $55. Oh, and if keep a Nest Audio speaker around the house, Spigen’s official stand is down to $5 Prime shipped.

Gosund 6-Outlet/3-USB Smart Surge Protector features:

  • 9-In-1: The multifunctional wall plug includes 3 Smart Plugs (up to 15A), 3 Smart USB Ports(5V/3A), and 3 Always-On Plug (up to 15A) to meet the needs of continuous power supply. Multi-plug design is suitable for kitchen, bedroom, office, and travel.
  • Voice Control: Smart plug extender can work with Alexa and Google home. You can set the name of the appliance for each socket. Simple voice commands such as “Hi Alexa, turn on the lamp” to free your hands and make your life more convenient.

