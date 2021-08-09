Save up to 31% on Arlo smart home cameras, HomeKit systems, more from $100

Amazon has now kicked off an Arlo smart home security camera sale, with its 3-pack of Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras leading the way at $242.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the 31% discount that’s $38 under previous mentions. Ditching the required hub that we’ve come to expect from many smart camera systems, this package from Arlo pairs directly to your Wi-Fi in order to deliver 1080p recording and weather-resistant, wireless form-factors. Alongside Alexa and Google Assistant integration, there’s also color night vision and 6-month battery life across all three of the included cameras. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,100 customers. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable Arlo camera deals:

While you’ll be able to pull up the streams of any of today’s discounted Arlo cameras on your smartphone, there’s also Alexa integration. That makes the ongoing price cuts on Amazon’s all-new Echo Show Alexa displays all the more notable, especially considering they’re on sale for the very first time from $55.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera features:

Protection for every home and family. Capture the details in full 1080p HD video for a clearer picture, day or night. Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life. Connects directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear. The Arlo Essential is wire-free and weather-resistant to deliver fast, easy installation and flexibility to get the perfect camera view.

