Spigen’s official Google Nest Audio Stand plunges to $5 Prime shipped (Save 50%)

Spigen Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback from 531,000+) via Amazon is offering its Google Nest Audio Stand for $5 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. According to our research, the list price of $12 is what this offering sold for a couple of months ago. Lately it’s been going for $10, leaving you with a minimum of 50% in savings while newly delivering the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve climbed aboard the Nest Audio bandwagon, Spigen’s sleek stand is nicely discounted and ready to upgrade your setup. Not only will it stabilize your smart device, you’ll also benefit from shock absorption which “prevents speaker vibrations.” This reduces the chance of rattling sounds when playing audio at a high volume, with a lot of bass, and the list goes on. Having debuted well under a year ago, Amazon ratings have yet to pour in. That being said, Spigen is a very reputable brand with loads of 4+ star items in its product catalog.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in 31.5 inches of cord cover at $9 Prime shipped? This will further streamline the look of your smart speaker, especially since it can be painted to match your wall. I use cord cover throughout my home to give all of the wired electronics a more high-end look.

Other deals you may be interested in range from the Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker at $99 alongside Google Pixelbook Go for $749. Oh, and let’s not forget that two Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves are still up for grabs at $5 each in addition to a 20W USB-C power adapter for just $6 Prime shipped.

Spigen Google Nest Audio Stand features:

Table-top mounting base improves stabilization

Simple design complements any home space

Shock absorbing build prevents speaker vibrations

Soft to the touch with its silicone body

Compatible with the Google Nest Audio

