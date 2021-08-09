It’s hard to beat this 34-piece reciprocating saw blade kit at $16 Prime shipped (35% off)

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon is offering its 34-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set for $16.06 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop from about $25 paired with the on-page coupon delivers 35% in total savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned a reciprocating saw for about a year or so, I confidently say it has become one of my favorite tools. It’s incredibly versatile and helpful when tackling all sorts of different projects. When knocking out a recent task, it quickly became abundantly clear that my blade was very dull. I bought a couple of new ones at Home Depot for well over half the price of this entire set, highlighting just how good of a deal this is. You’ll get 23 blades made with wood in mind, 11 that target metal, and a convenient case for carrying it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Don’t own a reciprocating saw? Perhaps you’d be better served by this folding hand saw at $11 Prime shipped. It boasts a 7-inch razor-tooth blade that’s able to cut through up to 4-inch branches. An ergonomic handle aims to boost comfort throughout use. With well over 3,800 reviews, this unit is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars.
Keep the ball rolling when you grab RIDGID’s 6-inch jointer/planer at $599 or a 15-in-1 multi-tool for under $10 Prime shipped. You can also snatch up this 3-in-1 utility knife set with 26 blades for $10. And if you’d like to keep cool treats in your garage or workshop, this best-selling stainless steel mini freezer is down to $209.50.
HORUSDY 34-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set features:
- Made of high quality steel, Combination set provides a selection of blades for common applications
- Compatible with all reciprocating saw brands,Ideal for use with metal, plastic, wood, and drywall
- Orange Wood Pruning Reciprocating Saw Blades, HCS High speed carbon steel construction for faster cutting wood and added durability.
- Black Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade, BIM Constructed from Bi- material for toughness and durability
- All blades are packed in a special saw blade bag for easy carrying
