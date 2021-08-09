It’s hard to beat this 34-piece reciprocating saw blade kit at $16 Prime shipped (35% off)

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon is offering its 34-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set for $16.06 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop from about $25 paired with the on-page coupon delivers 35% in total savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned a reciprocating saw for about a year or so, I confidently say it has become one of my favorite tools. It’s incredibly versatile and helpful when tackling all sorts of different projects. When knocking out a recent task, it quickly became abundantly clear that my blade was very dull. I bought a couple of new ones at Home Depot for well over half the price of this entire set, highlighting just how good of a deal this is. You’ll get 23 blades made with wood in mind, 11 that target metal, and a convenient case for carrying it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t own a reciprocating saw? Perhaps you’d be better served by this folding hand saw at $11 Prime shipped. It boasts a 7-inch razor-tooth blade that’s able to cut through up to 4-inch branches. An ergonomic handle aims to boost comfort throughout use. With well over 3,800 reviews, this unit is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when you grab RIDGID’s 6-inch jointer/planer at $599 or a 15-in-1 multi-tool for under $10 Prime shipped. You can also snatch up this 3-in-1 utility knife set with 26 blades for $10. And if you’d like to keep cool treats in your garage or workshop, this best-selling stainless steel mini freezer is down to $209.50.

HORUSDY 34-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set features:

Made of high quality steel, Combination set provides a selection of blades for common applications

Compatible with all reciprocating saw brands,Ideal for use with metal, plastic, wood, and drywall

Orange Wood Pruning Reciprocating Saw Blades, HCS High speed carbon steel construction for faster cutting wood and added durability.

Black Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade, BIM Constructed from Bi- material for toughness and durability

All blades are packed in a special saw blade bag for easy carrying

