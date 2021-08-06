Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft. mini freezer just hit $209.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Whynter 3-Cubic Foot Stainless Steel Upright Freezer (CUF-301SS) for $209.30 shipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $33. This premium freezer provides a nice-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. This is due largely to a stainless steel shell that should give your space a more high-end appearance. The built-in thermostat allows you to tweak the temperature until the ideal setting is found for all the goodies you want to keep on hand. Inside you’ll find wire shelving and 3-cubic feet of storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to chill items even when you’re on-the-go with four of Amazon’s Reusable Ice Packs at $8 Prime shipped. Each unit measures 6.7 by 4.3 inches, helping ensure these can fit well in lunch boxes, coolers, and the list goes on. Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also like what else can be found in our home goods guide. Notable markdowns include 20-foot strand of solar string lights at under $8, this 4-pack of Anker’s Eufy Lumi night lights for $10.50, and a Novogratz’s 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set at $126.50. Finally, be sure to peek at this waterproof car trash can for $11.

Energy Star rated (uses less power than a light blub); Low noise level. Perfect for storing breast milk, ice cream and frozen food.

Sleek stainless steel reversible swing door; Recessed handle provides a flush finish with the door

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!