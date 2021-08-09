Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with AMOLED display + Wi-Fi 6E nears Amazon lows from $950

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch i5/8GB/512GB for $949.99 shipped in both colors. Also available with an i7/16GB/512GB in both colors for $1,149.99 shipped. Down from $1,100 and $1,300 respectively, today’s deal falls within $20 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked for either model. With both laptops today featuring large 15.6-inch AMOLED displays, you’ll be able to enjoy “vibrant viewing” while you work on any project, even in direct sunlight according to Samsung. You’ll find that the new 11th Generation Intel Core processors are Evo-certified, delivering ample power and storage for whatever you need. It’ll also last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and Wi-Fi 6E is in tow for extreme wireless networking speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine. Sure, there’s no Wi-Fi 6E or AMOLED display, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget about the Wi-Fi 6 router deals we just found. Sure, they’re not Wi-Fi 6E, but it’s the next-best thing you can get right now without breaking the bank. Pricing starts at $80, and there’s up to $100 in savings to be had right now, so be sure to give Blair’s coverage a look for a more in-depth explanation of how to upgrade your home’s wireless network.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

