Cards Against Humanity’s new Glow in the Dark Expansion upgrades family game night

Cards Against Humanity is “a party game for horrible people,” according to the box. But if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more PG-rated than the traditional game, the company’s Family Edition, launched last year, is a great choice. It ditches some of the more vulgar cards the game became known for in favor of more family-friendly alternatives, while still retaining its fun and unique style. Well, it’s time to expand your deck, as the Glow in the Dark card set just launched today and includes 300 additional options to choose from when playing that features “groundbreaking toilet humor.” Sound like your type of family game night? Keep reading to find out more.

The box actually glows in the dark… but sadly, the cards don’t

Cards Against Humanity is known for its unique expansions that are always on-brand for the marketing. In typical fashion, you’ll find that the box itself glows, “making it easy to find in a cave,” ya know, for when family game night takes place in a cave. Anyway, the cards sadly don’t actually glow because that “would be too much glowing,” if there is such a thing. There are, however, glow-in-the-dark stickers included in the box, so that’s something.

This is their “best expansion” that they’ve ever written, if they do say so themselves

Never to be outdone, the Cards Against Humanity team says that this is “the best expansion” they’ve ever written. Of course, that’s subjective, but likely accurate. There’s plenty to like here, and with 300 total cards included in the box, your base game will be expanded quite a bit by adding in this set. Just keep in mind you’ll need the base Cards Against Humanity Family Edition in order to play this. Sure, it might work standalone, but if you’re missing out on the iconic 600 initial cards, your game won’t be nearly as fun.

Don’t worry, this is still family-friendly and made for everyone ages 8 and up

If you’re a bit leery on whether or not this is truly family-friendly, Cards Against Humanity assures that it is. There’s absolutely no direct adult content, and it’s made for ages 8 and up. That’s not to say there’s no potty humor or semi-questionable content, but would it even be a Cards Against Humanity game without that?

You can pre-order the expansion for delivery early next month, making fall family game night more fun as we head into cooler weather

The Cards Against Humanity Glow in the Dark Expansion is available for pre-order now at Amazon and direct for $20 shipped, with delivery slated for early September, making sure it arrives just in time for fall family game nights.

9to5Toys’ Take

I know this post was a bit more on the sarcastic side, but when it comes to Cards Against Humanity, it’s hard to avoid it. This game is truly a unique take on the classic guessing game where you have one black card that poses an incomplete sentence and the rest of those playing lay down a white card to try and make you laugh, fit the topic best, or be the weirdest. Truly, the beauty of a card is in the eye of the beholder, which is what makes this game so unique and fun with family.

While this game is family-friendly, you’ll want to make sure to check through the cards before playing if you have younger ones at the table. Personally, I think most of the cards are great, but a few are a stretch for me, though you might be entirely fine with the whole set, your mileage may vary.

