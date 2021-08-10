Google’s Nest Wifi Router system packs built-in Assistant at $260 (New low, save $89)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $259.99 shipped. Amounting to $89 in savings from the usual $349 going rate, today’s offer is $29 under our previous mention and marking the best price of the year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the added Nest functionality isn’t a huge selling point, you can save even more by going with the recently-refreshed Google Wifi package instead. Currently down to its lowest price to date, this mesh system packs 4,500-square feet coverage at $150, which cuts 25% off the price you’d normally pay. This is a great option for those who want to blanket their homes in reliable coverage, but don’t need something as feature-packed as the lead deal.

As compelling as the Google features are, the added perks of Wi-Fi 6 may be worth the trade-off. That’s why you should also check into these ongoing TP-Link mesh systems and routers that are on sale from $80. With a variety of form-factors for different coverage in your setup, there’s everything from more affordable offerings to flagship-caliber mesh packages and more.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

