New Instant Air Purifiers now up to $50 off at Amazon with deals from $90 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
$50 off $90

Amazon is now offering up to 31% off the new air purifiers from the brand that brought you Instant Pot. The new small room Instant Air Purifier is marked down to $89.95 shipped from the usual $130 and the large room model is now starting at $189.95 shipped, down from $240. You’re looking at up to $50 in savings with both offers matching the lowest we have tracked. Instant Pot claims these models help to “remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air,” as well as other viruses, bacteria, mold, smoke, pollen, dander, and odors. The 3-in-1 filtration (“HEPA-13, Activated Carbon, Antimicrobial coating”) is joined by plasma ion tech with an “intelligent sensor [that] monitors air quality 24/7” and makes adjustments accordingly when in auto mode. The large model can filter the air in an up to 1,850 square foot space once per hour. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Bring your spending down quite a bit with the GermGuardian Air Purifier. Currently available on Amazon for $75 after you clip the on-page coupon, this one features a 4-in-1 filtration system, that “reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns from the air.” It might not be quite as modern and feature-rich as the Instant models above, but it will certainly provide the family with cleaner air for less cash. 

For more ways to upgrade your living space, head over to our smart home hub. Alongside this deal on the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light, we also have offers on this popular Apple Health-ready smart scale, these Arlo smart home cameras, HomeKit systems, and more from $100, and Amazon’s all-new Echo Show

More on the Instant Air Purifier:

  • WORKS TO REMOVE VIRUSES (COVID-19): Our air purifiers have been proven to remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air, also removing 99.9% of other viruses, bacteria and mold. (1,2 see below)
  • REMOVES ALLERGENS AND SMOKE: Advanced 3-in-1 filtration captures 99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, odors and other ultrafine impurities.
  • ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECHNOLOGY: 3-in-1 filtration (HEPA-13, Activated Carbon, Antimicrobial coating) plus plasma ion technology work together so you can breathe easier.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Acer Gold Box takes up to 32% off Chromebooks, 165Hz mo...
Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer dr...
Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $319 across variou...
Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows +...
Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at...
Bake up a storm with the Dash Delish Stand Mixer at new...
Save $50 on Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones with Alexa a...
Save all your best ideas with this Rocketbook Flip bund...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 32%

Acer Gold Box takes up to 32% off Chromebooks, 165Hz monitors, and accessories from $20

From $20 Learn More
40% off

Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance denim from $18 + 30% off orders of $100

from $18 Learn More
Reg. $170 new

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

$105 Learn More
Save $100

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $319 across various models (Save $100)

From $319 Learn More
$50+ off

Bring home a Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $349

Google’s Nest Wifi Router system packs built-in Assistant at $260 (New low, save $89)

$260 Learn More
Save now

Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows + prev-gen. model for $499

$149 off Learn More
Amazon low

Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $130 following rare discount

$130 Learn More