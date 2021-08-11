Save up to $100 on tailgate-ready Jackery Explorer power stations and SolarSaga panels

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Jackery portable power stations and solar panels headlined by its Explorer 290 bundled with a SolarSaga for $539. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $589, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside the best value of the year on the package. Whether the end of summer and start of fall signals in some last-minute camping trips or tailgate season, having this kit on-hand will ensure all of your gear is always ready to go. The Jackery Explorer 290 delivers 200W of power output with a variety of ports ranging from a full AC outlet to 2.4A USB. Plus, the bundled SolarSaga panel completes the off-grid setup for refueling just from the sun. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Throughout the sale, you’ll also find a selection of other Jackery power stations and packages for decking out your setup. Whether the lead deal is a bit too introductory for your power demands or want to piece together a bundle yourself, there’s up to $100 in savings across the brand’s lineup of popular accessories.

Continue with the environmental-consciousness by heading over to our Green Deals hub for even more discounts and coverage. We just took a hands-on look at the Greenworks 48V Electric Mower, which offers a pretty compelling package for first-time owners finally looking to make the switch away from gas and oil. Get all of the details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect alongside an exclusive discount.

More on the Jackery Explorer 290 bundle:

200-Watt continuous/400-Watt peak output, easy to carry: explorer290 is smaller and lighter and offers enough electricity, so you can carry it all the time to everywhere. Solar generator SG290: Jackery solar generator SG290 (explorer 290 plus 1 x solar panel 100-Watt) is a perfect combination for customers, it brings you clean, quiet, portable green power for daily life, with no fear of power outages. With its eco-friendly and quiet features, explorer 290 is 1 of the best investments for your outdoor life, no extra-setup time is required for explorer 290 compared with the traditional RV system.

