This highly-rated 40-ounce bird feeder just hit $7 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

YoFit LLC (98% lifetime positive feedback from 9,300+) via Amazon is offering the Juegoal 40-ounce Wild Bird Feeder for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to entertain the cats, yourself, or to simply feed the birds, this highly-affordable solution is certainly worth picking up. Thanks to a 40-ounce capacity, you won’t need to fill it up very often and the birds will be able to eat until their hearts are content. This unit is available in a few different colors, allowing you to pick the best fit for your setup. With over 700 Amazon reviews so far, this offering features a 4.5/5 star rating.

A quick look at Amazon’s list of best-selling bird feeders will quickly convey just how good of a deal the offer above actually is. That being said, you can spend less when opting for this simplistic hummingbird ring feeder at $5 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that this is nothing like the unit above, and is meant to be a fun option for feeding a hummingbird from your hand.

Juegoal 40-ounce Wild Bird Feeder features:

Attract birds searching for food. Let birds inhabit and enjoy seed food, then you can see birds from windows, decks or terraces. It is made of durable, high quality plastic. Size: 8 x 8 x 7.87 inches.

Comes fully assembled and ready to hang. With its hexagon shaped roof, the bird feeder features an inclined roof to shade birds from the sun and rain. When the seeds are eaten, more seeds will naturally fill the tray.

Holds up to 40 oz of seeds. It could be filled with a variety of seeds to attract birds, such as peanut, black oil sunflower seeds, safflower seeds to attract red finches, tits, house finches, birds, blue birds, warblers, starlings and more!

