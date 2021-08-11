DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo upgrades your iPhoneography kit from $75 (Reg. $119)

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Also available at Adorama. With $20 in savings, you’re looking at the lowest price of the year which matches our previous Prime Day mention. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can drop the price to $74.99 at BuyDig, delivering an additional $24 in savings. In either case, Osmo Mobile 3 upgrades your smartphone photography kit with the ability to capture smooth videos that are free of the normal shaky footage you’d expect from an iPhone or Android device. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. You’re also getting a bundled tripod and carrying case to complete the package. Includes a full 1-year DJI warranty in either case, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the added gear but still want to go with a new condition model can also score the standard DJI Osmo Mobile 3 for $79 right now at Amazon. Down from $99, that’s $20 in savings and one of the best prices of the year. You’re looking at the same package above, just without the extra accessories. Though it’ll still help make shaky videos a thing of the past.

Though if bringing the latest and greatest accessory to your kit is more of a must, we’re still tracking one of the first price cuts to date on the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal. It’s still marked down to $129, delivering much of the same stabilization features above just with a new magnetic mounting system.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Kit features:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

