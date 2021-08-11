A black oxidation finish headlines Amazon’s 15-in-1 Pocket Knife at $10 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife for $10.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a routine price of $13, today’s deal slashes 23% off and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. This handy Amazon-made multi-tool boasts 15 functions spread across a variety of blades, a can opener, screwdriver, and much more. Each tool is comprised of metal, ensuring it can easily withstand almost anything that may come up. A standout black colorway makes this a great-looking, yet functional option that is bound to be useful. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to fully cover Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. With roughly half of summer and all of fall ahead of us, now is great time to add this to your repertoire of outdoor gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Other outdoor-friendly offers we’ve come across include this 10-foot patio umbrella with base at $70 and a batch of Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System deals from $97.50. You can also cash in on this 4-pack of colorful AirTag holders at just $1.50 each. And if you’d like to upgrade the quality of video footage captured by your iPhone, be sure to peek at the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo from $75.

Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife features:

15-in-1 multi-function tool includes a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring

