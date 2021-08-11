This 10-foot patio umbrella with base falls to $70 shipped (Reg. $85)

OneBigOutlet (97% lifetime positive feedback from 35,000+) via Amazon is offering the BELLEZE 10-foot Patio Umbrella with Base for $69.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Create some on-demand shade outdoors with this sleek-looking patio umbrella. It boasts a 10-foot diameter and includes a cross base that paves the way for more easily placing it just about anywhere. A crank system makes it a cinch to open and close. The material used is waterproof, resists fading, and also delivers UV protection. Rated 4/5 stars.
Nothing can quite disturb a nice evening outdoors like a swarm of pesky bugs. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a bottle of OFF! Bug Spray & Mosquito Repellent at under $5 (clip the on-page $1.39 coupon). It’s ready to repel “black flies, gnats, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes.”
Other outdoor-friendly deals include this highly-rated stainless steel BBQ tool set at $17 Prime shipped alongside Jackery Explorer power stations and SolarSaga panels at up to $100 off. Plus, ROCKPAL’s 350W/288Wh solution is still down to $143. And if you’d like to spend some time reading while outside, Amazon is offering up to 80% off award-winning eBooks.
BELLEZE 10-foot Patio Umbrella with Base features:
- Convenient crank open system makes it easy to open and close. 10 Foot Diameter, Ideal for both residential and commercial location. Umbrella easily opens and closes with crank lifting system.
- Durable polyester material is waterproof, anti-fading and anti-ultraviolet. 8 Ribs construction, UV Protective & Water lant; Operates Crank open system, easy to open and close, & easy tilt.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!