This 10-foot patio umbrella with base falls to $70 shipped (Reg. $85)

OneBigOutlet (97% lifetime positive feedback from 35,000+) via Amazon is offering the BELLEZE 10-foot Patio Umbrella with Base for $69.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Create some on-demand shade outdoors with this sleek-looking patio umbrella. It boasts a 10-foot diameter and includes a cross base that paves the way for more easily placing it just about anywhere. A crank system makes it a cinch to open and close. The material used is waterproof, resists fading, and also delivers UV protection. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nothing can quite disturb a nice evening outdoors like a swarm of pesky bugs. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a bottle of OFF! Bug Spray & Mosquito Repellent at under $5 (clip the on-page $1.39 coupon). It’s ready to repel “black flies, gnats, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes.”

Convenient crank open system makes it easy to open and close. 10 Foot Diameter, Ideal for both residential and commercial location. Umbrella easily opens and closes with crank lifting system.

Durable polyester material is waterproof, anti-fading and anti-ultraviolet. 8 Ribs construction, UV Protective & Water lant; Operates Crank open system, easy to open and close, & easy tilt.

