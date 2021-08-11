MANGROOMER PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $24.50 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is now offering the MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit for $24.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one carries a $50 list price direct but typically sells for closer to $35 or $38 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. Along with the ability to use it corded or completely wirelessly, this model features an “ergonomic” rubberized grip to “effectively cut the back, front, side of your head, neckline, sideburns and around your ears.” It includes nine length combs for various detailing jobs and the perfect length as well as a nice travel case and everything you need to charge it back up. The hypoallergenic extra-wide self-sharpening stainless steel blades have earned it a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the MANGROOMER form factor and design isn’t get you going, take a look at the Philips Norelco MG3750 Multigroom All-In-One Series. This one includes 13 attachments for your hair and beard at slightly under $20 Prime shipped. It also carries stellar ratings from over 68,000 Amazon customers and comes with attachments for nose and ear hair trimming as well.

More on the MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit:

Introducing the New MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Do-It-Yourself Hair Cut Kit! Never pay for a haircut again with this new cutting-edge design and look your best without the help of others.Please go through user manual before use.

Ergonomic rubberized trimmer fits easily in your hand for maximum control to effectively cut the back, front, side of your head, neckline, sideburns and around your ears.

