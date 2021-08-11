Samsung official Qi chargers and power banks now up to 28% off from $30

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s official chargers, power banks, and other accessories headlined by its 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $69.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year and the lowest since February. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handsets several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 25W USB-C port, there’s also a built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W speeds for topping off earbuds or a smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers. Head below for more from $30.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

While you’ll find plenty of other discounts live in our smartphone accessories guide this week, you’ll want to go dive into all of the notable back to school deals in Native Union’s latest sale. With its entire sitewide catalog of gear up for sale, you can take up to 25% off while scoring the best prices of the year.

Samsung 10000mAh 25W Portable Qi Charger features:

Recharge both wired and wireless devices with this 10,000mAh 25W USB Type-C Wireless Portable Power Bank from Samsung. The power bank features two USB Type-C ports and a built-in Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. This gives you the ability to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, spanning a wide array of categories, such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, and smartphones.

